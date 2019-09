Cersei Lannister didn't just have to suffer having her keratin-packed luscious Lannister locks being chopped off and a barefoot walk through the capital while the city's residents tossed food at her naked frame. She had to do it all while those irritating septas followed behind yelling "Shame! Shame! Shame!" Cersei got the last word, though, when she borrowed the saying while leaving her primary tormenter – Septa Unella – in the hands of zombie knight The Mountain.