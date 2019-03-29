Truth be told, a girl is just not ready to say goodbye to the show and week after week of being entranced by bewitching dialogue from faceless assassins, High Valyrian dragon commands (Dracarys!) from a badass Targaryen queen, revenge announcements by a young wolf, snarky remarks from the Master of Whisperers, blunt — but beautifully worded — truths from the black sheep of a powerful family, sage words of advice from a much-missed father, iconic political observations from a now-slain mockingbird, and a wildling's classic insult of her former crow beau.