Story from TV Shows

Game Of Thrones One-Liners That Make Killer Instagram Captions

Elena Nicolaou
Photo: Courtesy of HBO.
Sorry, folks. We're going to have to wait another year until we can make conversation with strangers about the one thing pretty much all Americans can agree on: Game of Thrones is a good show. In the meantime, we can mine the epic HBO show about dragons and ambitious women (among other, less important things) for all it's worth.
Yep, I'm talking about using Game of Thrones' dialogue to enhance your Instagram photos. If you juxtapose the serious, melodramatic quotes of Game of Thrones against your photo, carefully edited to appear to be not too edited, you'll strike an ideal combination of self-aware, pop culture-savvy, and funny. Used wisely, even the show's more villainous quotes can make adequately cheeky Instagram captions. That said, Tyrion Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen practically speak in caption-ready quips.
Advertisement
Keep the fire of Game of Thrones alive until summer of 2019 with these Insta-ready one-liners.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
1 of 30

via GIPHY

"I have a tender spot in my heart for cripples, bastards and broken things."
— Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage)
Related Stories
Sophie Turner’s Bold Wedding Look Draws Criticism
Your Game Of Thrones Bae Is A Dad Again
Emilia Clarke Says Goodbye To Game Of Thrones
2 of 30

via GIPHY

"Everyone is mine to torment."
— Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson)
Advertisement
3 of 30

via GIPHY

"Night gathers, and now my watch begins."

– The Night's Watch
4 of 30

via GIPHY

"That's what I do: I drink and I know things."
— Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage)
5 of 30

via GIPHY

"I am the dragon's daughter."
— Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke)
6 of 30

via GIPHY

"A lion does not concern himself with the opinion of sheep."
— Tywin Lanniser (Charles Dance)
7 of 30

via GIPHY

“Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me.”
— Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg)
Advertisement
8 of 30

via GIPHY

"I am the gift."
— Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage)
9 of 30

via GIPHY

“When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die.”
– Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey)
10 of 30

via GIPHY

"I will take what is mine with fire and blood."
— Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke)
11 of 30

via GIPHY

"The things I do for love."
— Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau)
12 of 30

via GIPHY

"I won't be knitting by the fire while I have men fight for me."
— Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey)
Advertisement
13 of 30

via GIPHY

“All my life men like you’ve sneered at me, and all my life I’ve been knocking men like you into the dust.”
— Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie)
14 of 30

via GIPHY

"I am not your little princess."
—Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke)
15 of 30

via GIPHY

“You are the Moon of my Life. That is all I know, and all I need to know."
— Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa)
16 of 30

via GIPHY

“Once you’ve accepted your flaws, no one can use them against you.”
—Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance)
17 of 30

via GIPHY

"It's a big and beautiful world. Most of us live and die in the same corner where we were born and never get to see any of it. I don’t want to be most of us."
— Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascall)
Advertisement
18 of 30

via GIPHY

"Enemies everywhere."
— Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey)
19 of 30

via GIPHY

"Let the grown women speak."
— Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg)
20 of 30

via GIPHY

"We all enjoy what we're good at."
— Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke)
21 of 30

via GIPHY

"No one walks away from me."
— Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey)
22 of 30

via GIPHY

“I’m not a politician, I’m a queen.”
— Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke)
Advertisement
23 of 30

via GIPHY

"You know nothing, Jon Snow."
— Ygritte (Rose Leslie)
24 of 30

via GIPHY

"The night is dark and full of terrors."
— Melisandre (Carice van Houten)
25 of 30

via GIPHY

"You need to learn which of your friends are not your friends."
— Lord Varys (Conleth Hill)
26 of 30

via GIPHY

"It's not easy being drunk all the time. If it were easy, everyone would do it.”
— Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage)
27 of 30

via GIPHY

"Winter is coming."
— Ned Stark (Sean Bean)
Advertisement
28 of 30

via GIPHY

"The freedom to make my own mistakes was all I ever wanted."
— Mance Rayder (Ciarán Hinds)
29 of 30

via GIPHY

"You can’t frighten me."
— Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner)
30 of 30

via GIPHY

"Not today."
— Arya Stark (Maisie Williams)
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series