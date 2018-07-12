Game Of Thrones One-Liners That Make Killer Instagram Captions

Sorry, folks. We're going to have to wait another year until we can make conversation with strangers about the one thing pretty much all Americans can agree on: Game of Thrones is a good show. In the meantime, we can mine the epic HBO show about dragons and ambitious women (among other, less important things) for all it's worth.
Yep, I'm talking about using Game of Thrones' dialogue to enhance your Instagram photos. If you juxtapose the serious, melodramatic quotes of Game of Thrones against your photo, carefully edited to appear to be not too edited, you'll strike an ideal combination of self-aware, pop culture-savvy, and funny. Used wisely, even the show's more villainous quotes can make adequately cheeky Instagram captions. That said, Tyrion Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen practically speak in caption-ready quips.
Keep the fire of Game of Thrones alive until summer of 2019 with these Insta-ready one-liners.