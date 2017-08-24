Does This Heartbreaking GoT Death Mean Dany Can Have Kids Now?

"The latest episode mentioned Dany's heir and being infertile a HELL of a lot," one user wrote. "As we all know, Dany sees her dragons as her children. Mirri Maz Duur in season [one] says to Dany 'Only death may pay for life.' So, what if all the talk of heirs and one of Dany's 'children' dying means she will now be able to conceive a real, human child after paying for life with death?"