Does This Heartbreaking GoT Death Mean Dany Can Have Kids Now?

If there's one thing HBO's Game of Thrones loves to air more than boobs, it's the fact that Daenerys Targaryen can't have children. In the latest episode, "Beyond the Wall," fans were reminded again and again that the Mother of Dragons would never be the Mother of Humans, as if infertility — or simply a desire not to have children! — somehow made her less virtuous or worthy of the Iron Throne.
Anyway, if you're relatively new to the series or are unfamiliar with the books, you should know that in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, a witch named Mirri Maz Duur, who Time points out was tasked with helping Khal Drogo out of a "catatonic state," told Dany that her husband would never be the same until "the seas go dry and mountains blow in the wind like leaves" and "your womb quickens again, and you bear a living child." This exchange also happened shortly after Dany had a miscarriage.
Advertisement
TL;DR: Dany took this prophetic message to mean that she was infertile. And readers believed it, too!
But, as Marie Claire points out, Reddit commenters have once again shown up to dismantle any assumptions we once had about the series.
"The latest episode mentioned Dany's heir and being infertile a HELL of a lot," one user wrote. "As we all know, Dany sees her dragons as her children. Mirri Maz Duur in season [one] says to Dany 'Only death may pay for life.' So, what if all the talk of heirs and one of Dany's 'children' dying means she will now be able to conceive a real, human child after paying for life with death?"
So, because Viserion perished at the hand of the Night King, people are arguing that the universe will now allow her to once again be able to conceive.
Despite the evidence that Dany and Jon Snow are related, the directors have confirmed that the characters are eventually going to hook up at some point. Could this mean that they will have a child who will ultimately rule the Seven Kingdoms? So here for it.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement