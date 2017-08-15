When Game of Thrones' costume designer revealed that the lush, very warm-looking, and decidedly luxe furry capes worn by the Night's Watch (Jon Snow included) were actually repurposed Ikea rugs, the internet was understandably taken aback. Surely there's more to facing a long, dangerous winter than simply tossing a sheepskin rug across your shoulders?
Well, Ikea itself is in on the costuming trick, because it just issued official instructions on how to craft your very own Westerosi winter-worthy cape.
Mashable explains that the simple illustrated DIY, which is exactly like the Swedish superstore's notorious furniture-assembly instructions, outlines the process. All you need is a pair of scissors.
Advertisement
To get the look, cut a circle into the Skold rug (which rings up at £40) and you've transformed it from a simple sheepskin rug into a brand-new apparel item, the Vinter Skuldervarmer (Get it?).
The straightforward method may be a bit pared-down compared to what GoT chief costume designer Michele Clapton has to do to to them, but for a Halloween costume, low-key cosplay, or simply a major GoT fashion statement, it can't be beat.
If you're thinking about picking up one of the pelts for yourself, Ikea's got you covered, whether you want to toss it on the floor or on top of your go-to peacoat. (FYI, the flowing hair, beard, and massive sword are not included.)
"We take anything we can; we cut and we shave them and then we added strong leather straps," Clapton said about her much more intense process, which she outlined during a panel at L.A.'s Getty Museum. "I want the audience to almost smell the costumes."
With Halloween about to rear its costumed head, a trip to Ikea may be in order for anyone looking to recreate a Winterfell-worthy getup. Piecing together a Night's Watch costume can't be any harder than assembling a few of Ikea's furniture pieces, even if Valyrian steel is getting harder and harder to come by.
Advertisement