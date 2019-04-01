Sunday nights might start to feel a little darker (and full of terrors) soon. Game of Thrones is coming to an end, it is known. And once the HBO fantasy drama's finale airs, that's it — at least until the prequel series rolls around.
Truth be told, a girl is just not ready to say goodbye to the show and week after week of being entranced by bewitching dialogue from faceless assassins, High Valyrian dragon commands (Dracarys!) from a badass Targaryen queen, revenge announcements by a young wolf, snarky remarks from the Master of Whisperers, blunt — but beautifully worded — truths from the black sheep of a powerful family, sage words of advice from a much-missed father, iconic political observations from a now-slain mockingbird, and a wildling's classic insult of her former crow beau.
But, valar morghulis (all men must die), babies and so too will Game of Thrones. These epic and timeless quotes – some of the best from the entire series (so far) – however, will live on.
Season 1
"The things I do for love." – Jaime Lannister
Nowadays, Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) is everyone's favourite reformed villain, but back in the series premiere, he was the OG GoT king(slayer) of dastardly deeds. Jaime shared this remark just before shoving 10-year-old Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) off a Winterfell tower ledge (for spotting him engaging in a little twincest with Cersei).
"The man who passes the sentence should swing the sword." – Ned Stark
We're still mourning the loss of Eddard "Ned" Stark (Sean Bean), but the wisdom he imparted on his children (and nephew, Jon Snow) when he beheaded a Night's Watch deserter remains.
"Never forget what you are, the rest of the world will not. Wear it like armour and it can never be used to hurt you." – Tyrion Lannister
Those emo Jon Snow (Kit Harington) memes were probably first inspired by Jon sulking after Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) recognised him as Ned Stark's bastard. Jon totally tried to turn the moment around suggesting Tyrion couldn't understand his pain. "All dwarves are bastards in their father's eyes," Tyrion famously replied.
"When you play the game of thrones, you win, or you die." – Cersei Lannister
Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) shared the greatest description of GoT ever after Ned warned her to flee the capital with her Lannister children (before his plan to expose her). She's Queen of the Seven Kingdoms now.
Season 2
"You love your children. It's your one redeeming quality – that and your cheekbones." – Tyrion Lannister
After waltzing into a Small Council meeting with a scroll from daddy dearest (Tywin Lannister) announcing he'd (temporarily) be serving as Hand of the King, Tyrion shared this quippy comment while explaining to his older sister he'd be using the Starks' love of their own kids to get Jaime back.
"I am Daenerys Stormborn of the blood of old Valyria and I will take what is mine — with fire and blood, I will take it." – Daenerys Targaryen
A young Dany (Emilia Clarke) had no luck convincing the Magister of Pentos to give her his ships, but it's when he called her "princess" while turning her down he awoke the dragon.
"You know nothing, Jon Snow." – Ygritte
Ygritte (Rose Leslie) first shared her catchphrase while she was Jon Snow's wildling prisoner in Season 2, but the version of it we'll always remember is … sob … the one she uttered while dying in his arms at Castle Black. Quick, someone cheer us up with those adorable photos from Kit and Rose's wedding day!
"Chaos isn't a pit. Chaos is a ladder." – Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish
Possibly the most epic quote from the whole series, Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) busted out this now-classic while one-upping his fellow master of whisperers/little birds — Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) — in a brief verbal squabble about the realm.
"The Lannisters send their regards." – Roose Bolton
We're still in floods of tears over the moment King in the North Robb Stark (Richard Madden) was murdered at the Red Wedding.
Season 4
"They're dragons, Khaleesi. They can never be tamed. Not even by their mother." – Ser Jorah Mormont
Oh Jorah (Iain Glen), we've grown to love you, but sigh. After Dany decided to stroke her adolescent dragon Drogon while he was eating on a hillside, her reptilian child turned and snapped at her, so Jorah had to do a little mansplaining — to the actual Mother of Dragons — about what dragons are like.
"You'll never walk again, but you will fly." – The Three-Eyed Raven
The the original Three-Eyed Raven shared this bit of knowledge about Bran's future during a little chat in a cave. Bran's warged into ravens, but we're still holding out hope that this quote has some (dead) dragon-sized significance in Season 8.
Season 5
"I'm not going to stop the wheel, I'm going to break the wheel." – Daenerys Targaryen
Moments after making Tyrion her adviser, Dany was a total boss, revealing she had no plans to play the great game with the ruling families of Westeros by any rules but her own.
"For the watch." – Ser Alliser Thorne, Ollie & others
GoT's "et tu, Brute" moment came when men of the Night's Watch – and pre-teen Ollie – murdered Jon Snow, "for the watch." And we'll never forgive them for leaving us in a panic for a whole year over whether Jon was truly, truly dead.
Season 6
"I drink and I know things." – Tyrion Lannister
A dragon needs his protein! Viserion and Rhaegal stopped eating during Dany's disappearance, so Tyrion announced they needed to be released from their chains to stir their appetites. When Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) asked him how he knew this, Tyrion poured himself some more wine and uttered this famous (made-for-a-T-shirt) line.
"My watch has ended." – Jon Snow
Those Night's Watch vows were 'til death, so Jon parted ways with them after taking care of a little justice following his return to life!
"Hold the door … Hodor " – Hodor
Gentle giant Hodor sacrificed himself to keep the wights from breaking through and catching up with Meera and newly-appointed Three-Eyed Raven Bran in a still-heartbreaking present day/flashback mashup scene where we learned Hodor came from "hold the door."
"Shame. Shame. Shame" – Various Septas
Cersei Lannister didn't just have to suffer having her keratin-packed luscious Lannister locks being chopped off and a barefoot walk through the capital while the city's residents tossed food at her naked frame. She had to do it all while those irritating septas followed behind yelling "Shame! Shame! Shame!" Cersei got the last word, though, when she borrowed the saying while leaving her primary tormenter – Septa Unella – in the hands of zombie knight The Mountain.
"Winter is here." – Sansa Stark
Those Stark House words had to come to pass at some point, and they did after Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) received a white raven from the Citadel declaring their cruel summer officially over.
"A girl is Arya Stark of Winterfell and I'm going home." – Arya Stark
Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) said goodbye to being "no one" and Jaqen H'ghar (Tom Wlaschiha) after coming to the realisation that the faceless men were basically a cult of assassins who weren't super-picky about who they killed (RIP sweet Lady Crane; RIP not-so-much Waif).
Season 7
"When people ask you what happened here, tell them the North remembers. Tell them winter came for House Frey." – Arya Stark
Revenge is a dish best served in a wine goblet. Arya spoke this GoT quote to a serving girl after crossing House Frey's entire male line off her list for their role in the Red Wedding.
"The lords of Westeros are sheep. Are you a sheep? No, you're a dragon. Be a dragon" – Lady Olenna Tyrell
Lady Olenna Tyrell (Dame Diana Rigg) shared some sage – and simple – advice with Dany about trusting her gut following a war planning session at Dragonstone.
"I thought you might still be rowing." – Davos Seaworth
Greatest GoT quote of all time? No chance. Most meta? Absolutely! Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) cheekily referenced actor Joe Dempsie's iconic "still rowin'" tweet, which the Gendry-playing actor posted in 2014, explaining his absence on the show.
"When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives." – Sansa Stark
Sansa shared this one (from Ned Stark) with Arya on the castle wall at Winterfell as the two re-forged their sisterly bond after getting rid of that chaos-stirring Littlefinger. And, judging by the trailer for Game of Thrones' final season, they're going to need to heed to those words.
