As you emotionally prepare for the final season of Game of Thrones, HBO is readying a new program for the show’s most loyal fans.
According to a new press release from HBO, the premium cable network is releasing a new documentary about the making of the final season of the sprawling fantasy drama.
Titled Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, the two-hour doc will showcase exactly how the makers of GoT brought the world of ice and fire to life, revealing how studios, fields, and even “car parks in Northern Ireland” were transformed into Westeros.
The new doc will also explore how the cast and crew battled everything from extreme weather to spoiler-crazed fans while making the beloved series.
Advertisement
If you’re already crying thinking of a future without Game of Thrones, then this documentary might be just the catharsis you need. According to a press release from HBO, the documentary is more than just a “making of” movie...it's a truly emotional experience for GoT loyalists.
"This is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it," reads HBO's press release.
While the documentary will be a perfect bookend to the series, it's not like we have to say goodbye to Game of Thrones completely...at least, hopefully not. HBO is developing spin-offs of GoT, with one spin-off already ordered to pilot. The spin-offs are reportedly prequels to the current tale we've been following for eight seasons.
Game of Thrones: The Last Watch debuts on 26th May on HBO, one week after the show's series finale. Sky Atlantic are yet to announce an air date for the UK but prepare to grab your GoT crew and get ready to cry - we're setting ourselves up for when they do.
Advertisement