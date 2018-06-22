Kit Harington & Rose Leslie's Upcoming Wedding Is The Only Royal Union That Matters

While the world is just now getting over their Royal Wedding hangover, I am gearing up for the only real royal affair I'll acknowledge in 2018: the upcoming nuptials between Kit Harington (née Jon Snow) and Rose Leslie (née Ygritte).
The couple, who met and fell in love on the set of Game Of Thrones in 2012, are preparing for a fancy affair at Leslie's family castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The BBC reports their wedding date as June 23, which gives all of us just enough time to perfect our "You know nothin', Jon Snow" accent.
The union should appease all the shippers who were dying to see the Bastard from the North and the Wildling from beyond the wall get their happy ending — I know I'll be sitting smugly as the photos roll in all weekend.
Another reason to be excited: the cast will all reunite for this occasion. As Harington revealed on the Jonathan Ross Show, he notified GOT producers that he was engaged by cheekily requesting production shut down so the cast could all attend. The group has always loved carousing together, and as hilarious Instagram photos have shown over the years, they know how to have fun. A lot of fun.
Speaking with L'Uomo Vogue in 2016, Harington recalled just how "easy" it was to fall in love with Leslie, citing his favorite GOT memory as the three weeks the two shot together in Iceland.
"Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love," he said of his then-girlfriend Leslie. "If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love." I guess in between all that arrow shooting and steamy cave action, the two fell head over heels for each other. Ah, the night is young and full of love!
While I'm not expecting Leslie to wear animal pelts as she walks down the aisle, I do expect fellow cast members and friends to share dozens of pictures replete with Red Wedding puns and and "Wedding Is Coming" jokes.
Oh, and we're assuming the wedding is BYOD — bring your own direwolf.
