Kit Harington & Rose Leslie's Upcoming Wedding Is The Only Royal Union That Matters

"Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love," he said of his then-girlfriend Leslie. "If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love." I guess in between all that arrow shooting and steamy cave action, the two fell head over heels for each other. Ah, the night is young and full of love!