Confederate: a "fantasy" that slavery has "evolved into a modern institution"? Sick, sick, sick. Glad my pirated HBO ends before it's out.— Whitney LJ (@rhetcompwhitney) July 19, 2017
why would hbo ever need to make a show like confederate? adding extra and unnecessary assault scenes wasn't enough? y'all need slavery too? pic.twitter.com/7lbCndLPRn— mandy (@jedikatara) July 19, 2017
A room of ppl @hbo decided they should make this. bc white people fantasizing about slavery being legal again is totes cool. #confederate https://t.co/FNTUsYtsLp— Beth Sherouse (@DrGBeth) July 19, 2017
I love HBO and they make good series, but Confederate sounds like a god awful idea. Do they even know what's going on in this country?— Michelle Swope (@RedheadfromMars) July 19, 2017
Between Black victims of police brutality, and a known white nationalist in the White House, this Confederate HBO series seems tone deaf.— The Cali Nerd @SDCC (@TheCaliNerd) July 19, 2017
Is HBO really making a racist's wet dream with Confederate?? In this climate for black people??— Sensei. (@SimplyChance_x) July 19, 2017
Why are people assuming HBO, home of THE WIRE, TREME, INSECURE, and OZ, is going to do a disrespectful job with CONFEDERATE? That's silly.— Bruce Labbate (@blabbate) July 19, 2017
If done properly this HBO alt History Confederate series could very well be like Amazon's The Man in the High Castle— Sammy Soca ?? (@AT_the_Model) July 19, 2017
The whole outcry against the confederate war TV show on #HBO is dumb, was no outcry to Man in The High Castle. Besides it's just TV.— Liam Bell (@LiamJohnBell) July 19, 2017