Twitter Has A Lot To Say About Upcoming HBO Show Confederate

Kaitlin Reilly
It's no secret that much of the world is enthralled with Game of Thrones, but apparently not every fan is willing to follow the HBO program's showrunners into their next venture.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' next project at the premium cable network will be the drama Confederate, a series that takes place in a timeline in which the South won the Civil War. The upcoming show won't begin filming until after the final season of Game of Thrones airs, but already it's sparking plenty of controversy.
According to THR's report, the series will take place during the Third American Civil War, and follow different people on both sides of the Mason-Dixon line. In this universe, slavery in America is still very much legal, and the series will follow groups that include "slave hunters" and "freedom fighters."
A great deal of people on Twitter, however, are already not too keen on the choice of topic. Some argue that this version of reality is actually a fantasy for many racists, and that depicting the world in such a way could fuel a dangerous fire. (Especially since the Confederate flag is still seen by many as a symbol of Southern heritage, despite the fact that it also represents a time in which slavery was a legal practice.)
Despite the backlash, some fans are hopeful that the show will have something important to say, especially considering it will air on a network that brought us inclusive shows like The Wire and, more recently, Insecure.
Others liken the series to The Man In The High Castle, the Amazon series that depicts what the world might look like if the Nazis won World War II.
Of course, TV doesn't exist in a bubble — it's a part of the patchwork that makes up our culture. Should HBO move forward with the project, viewers will have to decide themselves where Confederate fits in.
