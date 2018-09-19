Update: I think we've figured it out! According to this tweet from Jenny Johnson, the mystery guy is the son of GOT executive producer, Carolyn Strauss who is the woman upfront in the badass suit. She is the former president of HBO, an LGBTQ+ activist, and clearly one of the coolest moms ever.
The Emmys ended after Game of Thrones won the award for Best Drama Series, for the third time. The gaggle of cast and crew assembled themselves around the microphone, and it was great to see so many of our Westerosi favorites as we wait patiently for the final season to air next year. Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) and his boo Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) giddily chatted onstage. Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) looked radiant in a gold dress. Writer George R.R. Martin’s hat was endearing, and a barely recognizable Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) loomed in the background. However, there was another young boy on stage with the gang that no one seemed to recognize at all.
Advertisement
Standing right behind the microphone was another youngish boy who I can’t place in the Game of Thrones universe for the life of me. And I've seen every episode of the show. He was wearing a really cool blue floral suit, so he stuck out like a sore thumb against all of the black ones. But that still didn’t help me figure out which character this is. And I’m not the only one apparently. I need a full investigation into his identity, asap.
I recognize that this isn’t an Oscargate scandal, per se. But it’s definitely a send-off worthy mystery. I won’t rest until I figure it out. Hopefully Twitter will have an answer for me in the morning.
Advertisement