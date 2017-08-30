Fans will recall that the season opened with Arya's mass murder while she was wearing Walder Frey's face. Benioff said that the more human, lighthearted moment with the bannermen was to contrast the savagery and violence of that scene and offer up a chance for Arya to let down her guard. Sheeran said that he was playing the character as an everyman and wanted to show that soldiers at war are, in essence, just normal guys.