It's Not A Good Week To Be Ed Sheeran

It's only Thursday, but it might be time for Ed Sheeran to call it a week. The singer has faced two major stumbles this week, and one is to the tune of $100 million. Potentially, at least. Structured Asset Sales has filed a suit against Sheeran claiming his song "Thinking Out Loud" plagiarizes the melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bassline, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping of Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On."
Those are...a lot of things, but this isn't the first time that song has faced legal troubles. In 2016, he was sued by the family of "Let's Get It On" co-writer, Ed Townsend. However, the case was dismissed in 2017.
While Gaye's family is not involved in this current lawsuit, nor the 2016 claim, Structured Asset Sales bought one-third of the copyright for "Let's Get It On" after Townsend's death in 2003, and are trying to claim its worth. That worth, once again, is apparently $100 million.
But those aren't all of Sheeran's woes. He was also dissed by perhaps the only pure soul in this universe: Hodor from Game of Thrones. Kristain Nairn, who played the tragic character, told The Huffington Post that he's "not a fan" of celebrity cameos on the show, particularly Sheeran's. The musician had a brief cameo during the season 7 premiere in which he sang a quick tune, but mostly just sat around.
"I think it’s stupid. I don’t mind going on the record on that. I just think it takes you right out of the world," Nairn told the outlet about the scene.
But he doesn't mean any offense to Sheeran personally.
"I mean, Ed Sheeran’s great," Nairn clarified. "He’s a great guy, great musician, but why is he in Game of Thrones?"
Can Ed Sheeran just have one thing?
