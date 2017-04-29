When Game of Thrones fans heard (via the internet, not raven) that Ed Sheeran would have a cameo in the epic show's upcoming season, reactions varied, to say the least. But as more and more details revealed themselves, it's become pretty clear that Sheeran's screen time is probably not going to include any of his material. Screen Crush reports the singer explained that he will get to interact with one very special cast member, however.
"I just do a scene with Maisie. I sing a song and then she goes, ‘Oh, that's a nice song,'" Sheeran said during an interview with The Hits Radio.
It's especially good news for actor Maisie Williams, a self-confessed Sheeran superfan. While The Wrap reported that many of the show's actors could count themselves as Sheerios, Williams is an especially enthusiastic fan. She loves him so much, in fact, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss cast Sheeran as a gift to her. That makes the fact that she's getting her very own serenade especially sweet. Sheeran didn't disclose which episode he'd appear in, so fans will have to keep their eyes and ears out for a particularly musical episode.
Sheeran added that he won't be getting in on any of Game of Thrones' trademark action. In an interview with Comic Book, he revealed that he won't get a sex scene or endure a bloody battle sequence.
"I don’t die in it, I don’t die. I’m only in it for like five minutes," he explained to the site.
Sheeran isn't the first musician to head to Westeros. Rolling Stone's encyclopedic chronicle of musical guests includes Coldplay's Will Champion, who appeared in a band in one of the episodes leading up to the Red Wedding. Members of Sigur Rós had a cameo in another not-so-happy nuptial adventure: the wedding of Margaery Tyrell and Joffrey Lannister. And both Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody and the band Of Monsters and Men appeared as wandering troubadours in various episodes, so it looks like Sheeran's rubbing shoulders with pretty good company.
