Ed Sheeran is appearing on season 7 of Game of Thrones because he is famous enough to do so. He isn't an actor in a literal sense, but I have hopes that he, clad in some ridiculous all-fur outfit, will blend in with the wild-haired Watchers on the Wall.
But I'm getting ahead of myself — up until now, we knew nothing about "The Shape Of You" singer's role on the series. In an interview with Comic Book, Sheeran spills what little details he can regarding his mysterious character. He tells the site that he does not know which role he is going to play, but that he will not die in it.
He repeats this fact twice: "I don’t die in it, I don’t die. I’m only in it for like five minutes." So, if he doesn't die, does that mean he's already dead, as NME points out, and thus one of the Whitewalkers? Or is he briefly shown as one of the Watchers on the Wall (I really want to see him interact with Jon Snow) only never to be seen again? Or will he be interacting with Arya Stark, wherever she is on her journey, as Maisie Williams is one of the reasons he even landed the role. (She's a huge fan and begged to have him guest star.)
One thing he would like to do? "I’d probably prefer to have sex than die in the show. I’m sure a lot of people are into that but I’m not." While I disagree that "a lot of people" are into dying on shows, I do understand why he would prefer to "have sex than die," as that is a decision many of us would also make.
Whatever role he has, I just hope it looks a little something like this:
