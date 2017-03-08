Ed Sheeran Wants To Star In His Own Movie

When Ed Sheeran told British GQ in January that he wanted to be "the biggest male artist in the world," we didn't realize that meant taking on the role of a movie star, too.
In a new interview with The Sun, the British singer announced his ambitions to make a movie of his own.
“I really want to make a film that I do the soundtrack for and star in – that’s my next thing," he told the newspaper. “I look at a film like Notting Hill and I think that’s like a brilliant benchmark, or Once. So if you were to mix Notting Hill with Once, I would say that would be a good start."
As it happens, Richard Curtis, the director of Notting Hill as well as Love Actually, lives just next door. Handy.
"I know Richard because he lives next to me, [and] we are in talks about Comic Relief stuff," Sheeran confirmed. Hmm. Curtis is filming a Love Actually sequel for the British charity campaign, so maybe keep your eyes peeled for a possible Sheeran cameo.
Sheehan's no stranger to Hollywood. He made a cameo in Bridget Jones's Baby last fall, and has played Sir Cormac in The Bastard Executioner. His songs have also popped up in films like Fifty Shades of Grey, The Fault in Our Stars, and Me Before You.
“I don’t think I will do an album as a soundtrack, but I will definitely put together a soundtrack with a bunch of my songs on it, but I don’t think it will be an album," he explained.
From the sound of it, he's got it all figured out.
"I am in talks with one filmmaker that I really fucking love and we are going to slowly but surely put something together," he told The Sun. “I would want to cast all unknowns. I want to have low-budget, indie, British-made film.”
"Unknowns"? Guess that leaves Taylor Swift out.
