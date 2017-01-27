Ed Sheeran Says He & Taylor Swift Are Ambitious Because They Weren’t Popular In School

She may be working with Zayn right now, but the main man in Taylor Swift's squad right now is still Ed Sheeran. It turns out that Sheeran, whose latest songs have earned loud approval from his pop star pal, has a theory about what makes the two of them so tight. "There’s an underdog element to it," he explained in his new cover story for British GQ's March issue.
"Taylor was never the popular kid in school. I was never the popular kid in school. Then you get to the point when you become the most popular kid in school — and we both take it a bit too far. "She wants to be the biggest female artist in the world and I want to be the biggest male artist in the world. It also comes from always being told that you can’t do something and being like, ‘Fuck you. I can.’” Consider yourself warned. But, at the risk of sounding like Kanye, surely Beyoncé is the most popular kid in school? Was there a vote that we missed?
