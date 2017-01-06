Taylor Swift Is Freaking Out Over Ed Sheeran’s New Music Because Somebody Has To

Taylor Swift is really gunning for some sort of friendship award this week. Yesterday, she posted a tribute to Suki Waterhouse in honor of the model-actress-Swifty-squaddie's birthday. Today, she's throwing all her support behind Ed Sheeran's new music. What a pal. Sheeran pulled a mini-Beyoncé by releasing two surprise singles today, and his buddy Swift can't get enough of one of them. The pop star immediately took to Instagram to share her excitement over "Shape Of You." Fun fact: The tune was originally written for Rihanna. She apparently passed, but Swift is all over it. "OH MY GOD," she wrote on Instagram, employing all-caps to underscore her delight. "OKAY IT'S HAPPENING. EVERYBODY STAY CALM."
Tay, it's going to take more than Ed Sheeran singing about being "in love with your body" to make us lose our cool. Still, we appreciate the enthusiasm. Stan away.
