It’s hard to predict which depictions of social injustices in television and film will trigger me to the point that I can’t bear to watch the show. Handmaid’s Tale has me so afraid that the men’s rights activists from Reddit are going to try to recreate Gilead that I’ve been inspired to start a mattress fund. But despite this strong plausibility, I didn’t miss a single episode. I’m obsessed with June making it to freedom and reuniting with her daughter. Meanwhile, I still haven’t been able to get past the episode of Westworld where Thandie Newton’s robot character is naked and confused with her entrails spilling out onto the floor. The visualization of an amusement park for wealthy (and mainly white) people to act out their fantasies of murder and general dominance over other human beings was too offensive for me. There is no rhyme or reason to how my politics will align with my willingness to consume content, which is why I’m not ready to rule out the possibility that an upcoming series from HBO, Confederate, might hold my attention despite its triggering setup — and the outcry it prompted on Twitter, with the #NoConfederate hashtag set up to ask HBO to carefully consider how it handles the show.