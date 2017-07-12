The man himself, George R. R. Martin, has skirted the diversity issue multiple times, often citing similar reasons. In a comment on hisin 2014 responding to concerns about a dearth of Asians, he said “Well, Westeros is the fantasy analogue of the British Isles in its world, so it is a long, long way of Asia analogue. There weren’t a lot of Asians in Yorkish England, either.” He added, “that is not to suggest that such places don’t exist, however” — they’d be detailed in The World of Ice and Fire. He hadthat summer when a fan expressed concern over the absence of black characters who weren’t “servants, guards, or charlatans”: “Westeros around 300 AC is nowhere near as diverse as 21st century America, of course,” he wrote, “but with that being said, I do have some 'characters of color' who will have somewhat larger roles in Winds of Winter. Admittedly, these are secondary and tertiary characters, though not without importance.”