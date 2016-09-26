

The film shines a light on the 13th Amendment (hence its name), which formally abolished slavery in 1865, and how its addition to our Constitution has led African-Americans in this country "from slave to criminal with one amendment," as the promotional poster writes.



In the words of one man from the trailer, "The loophole was immediately exploited."



The powerful and chilling trailer for the doc has just been released, and it shares some shocking statistics, including: “We now have more African-Americans under criminal supervision than all the slaves back in the 1850s." DuVernay uses archival footage and interviews past and present activists, politicians, inmates, and historians to educate the viewer on the current state of the justice system, and how the 13th Amendment has been manipulated into a tool of mass incarceration. The film also touches on the monetary and political pressures on the prison system to maintain a certain number of inmates.



The internet is already realizing the importance and impact this film will have when it's released via Netflix on October 7.