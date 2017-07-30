This Sunday at 9pm ET, during @GameOfThrones, we ask you to stand with us. We want to send a message to @hbo using hashtag #NoConfederate.— April (@ReignOfApril) July 28, 2017
We know we have the power to make change. Let's show @hbo how many people are against #Confederate. Please join us Sunday w/ #NoConfederate.— April (@ReignOfApril) July 28, 2017
"But we need that Confederate show so people can learn about the evil of racism!" - you gotta do better than this White folks #NoConfederate— ReBecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) July 29, 2017
Get rested guys! Tomorrow we let them know our opinion of their slavery fan fiction #NoConfederate https://t.co/afXW6SMy0G— Shanelle Little (@ShanelleLittle) July 30, 2017
This Sunday at 9pm ET, during @GameOfThrones, we ask you to stand with us. We want to send a message to @hbo using hashtag #NoConfederate.— Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) July 28, 2017
.@HBO, instead of #Confederate, how about a show where black people won and white supremacy didn't exist? #NoConfederate pic.twitter.com/EBmPMRTeLG— PrestonMitchum (@PrestonMitchum) July 29, 2017
Instead of Confederate how bout a ?Native Americans take back the country.That'd be entertaining as all hell. @ReignOfApril #NoConfederate— Courtney Thomas (@Thomas_C_Mia) July 29, 2017