We catch up with Moira at a Canadian refugee center. In 5 seconds, she gets more social benefits than she probably ever had living in the United States before Gilead. But her attitude is less confident than the Moira we've been used to so far. It's as if she's forgotten how to be free. (But also, shouldn't the refugee greeter be more equipped to deal with trauma? Like, presumably you know what these women have been through, maybe don't offer them a book so casually?) When she's asked if she has any family in Canada, she says no. She's wrong, though. Later, Luke shows up for a surprise visit. The government called him when her name came up, because of course Luke put Moira down as family; he is the best. The two share a nice moment as Moira finally lets go and allows herself to feel. As the camera pans away, the walls lined with missing persons flyers remind us how many people will never get to experience such a happy reunion.