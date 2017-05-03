The network announced the news at its Upfront event in New York on Wednesday. And the next season will premiere in 2018, so we won't have to wait long for the new installment of the series.
It's not a surprise that Hulu wants to continue the show, which was inspired by Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same name. The first episode of The Handmaid's Tale had more viewers on the streaming service than any of its other series, including both acquired and original content, Deadline noted.
"The response we've seen to The Handmaid's Tale in just one week since its premiere has been absolutely incredible," Hulu Head of Content Craig Erwich said in a statement. "It has been an honor to work with this talented team of cast and creators to develop a series that has struck such a chord with audiences across the country. As we continue to expand our strong slate of original programming, The Handmaid's Tale is exactly the type of gripping and thought-provoking storytelling we want to bring to viewers. We can't wait to explore the world of Gilead and continue Margaret's vision with another season on Hulu."
Praise be. The #HandmaidsTale will return for a second season. #HuluUpfront2017 pic.twitter.com/08cWodaJkA— hulu (@hulu) May 3, 2017
We already know that the show is expanding on Atwood's work — Alexis Bledel's character, Ofglen, has a much bigger role and storyline than in the novel. There are plenty of messed-up details about the fundamentalist Gilead the show could expand on in future seasons. And if the first season doesn't end on a positive note, that only makes the show all the more haunting.
It's not clear whether or not the first season's cast will return for the next installment. Could season two focus on the next generation of commanders, wives, handmaids, and Marthas — those who grew up thinking this dystopian reality is normal? There are plenty of directions Hulu and MGM Television could take the series next year. And all of them are chilling.
