HBO Responds To The #NoConfederate Twitter Backlash

Last week, in an interview with Vulture, Benioff, Weiss, and the other two writers, Nichelle Tramble Spellman and Malcolm Spellman, gave their own response to the backlash surrounding Confederate . Specifically Weiss explained, "It’s an ugly and a painful history, but we all think this is a reason to talk about it, not a reason to run from it. And this feels like a potentially valuable way to talk about it." So, as of now, despite an overwhelmingly negative response to the announcement of the new show, the showrunners, writers, and HBO still appear to stand behind Confederate and plan to continue to move forward with the project.