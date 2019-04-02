Last month, it seemed HBO would give fans just a single Game Of Thrones trailer to savor until the fantasy epic’s eighth and final season premiere on April 14. Yet, the Twittersphere is now alight with mysterious new trailers that premiered over the weekend. These unexpected previews mix already-seen season 8 footage — like, the Army Of The Living preparing for battle or Daenery Targaryen (Emila Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) on the march to Winterfell — with some brand new glimpses into Game Of Thrones’ future.
All together, these trailers seem to spell trouble for Dany and Jon’s already fairly doomed relationship.
Advertisement
One of the most buzzed about scenes of the trailer shows Dany and Jon looking uncomfortable in a supposedly unknown room. Dany stares into a fire as an always serious Jon stands behind her. After a second, Jon turns towards Dany and, looking as unhappy as ever, walks out of the frame. Off the bat, it’s obvious this is not the behavior of a happy couple.
However, the sleuths of Twitter pushed the tension of the moment further by figuring out where, exactly, Dany and Jon actually are. As many have pointed out, the lovers are in Dragonstone, seat of House Targaryen. In a certain light, that revelation might be a good one. It’s possible Dany and Jon’s appearance as far south as Dragonstone suggests they will win the battle against the Night King’s (Vladimir Furdik) and escape the North with their remaining troops. The problem is what returning to Dragonstone may mean for Dany and Jon as a couple.
Dany could be on Dragonstone in S8 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/PLax4AnUAV— Maisie Style ? (@maisiestyle) April 1, 2019
@StormofSpoilers The new TV teaser has Arya looking at Jon from behind AND it seems to confirm that Dany and Jon are back at Dragonstone at some point, I would assume after the battle. That, or they just re-used the same fireplace for a room set in Winterfell. pic.twitter.com/dll7EHrmId— J R F (@JayArEff) April 1, 2019
As the season 7 finale “The Dragon And The Wolf” confirmed, Game Of Thrones’ newest couple is not only related — which “The Winds of Winter” confirmed years ago — but Jon has a better claim to the Iron Throne. Because, “He’s never been a bastard,” as Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) tells Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) in voiceover amidst Jon and Dany’s first hookup. Jon’s biological father Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding) divorced his first wife, Elia Martell, and then married Jon’s biological mother, Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi), in a secret ceremony. Jon, original name Aegon Targaryen, is the product of that very legal and official love. Because Rhaegar was next in line for the Iron Throne ahead of Robert's Rebellion, his offspring would follow the prince in line for succession — especially over Rhaegar’s younger sister, Dany.
Advertisement
If Jon and Dany advance to Dragonstone after heading to Winterfell, where someone like Bran or Jon's BFF Sam are bound to spill the parentage beans, it’s possible the remaining Targaryens are figuring out what to do about their family. Is Jon now the one heading for his namesake’s seat in Kings Landing? Does Dany resent that idea? Does Jon wish to avoid all kingly duties, despite his birthright? Whatever the Targaryen duo decide about these very regal quandaries, it’s impossible Jon won’t have to reckon with his heritage at his family's castle after learning his real identity. And, if that happens, it’s doubtful he’ll be able to continue a relationship with his aunt.
Even Jon’s portrayer, Kit Harington agrees, telling TV Insider of his character, “He's not the kind of person who can [knowingly] jump in bed with a relative.”
Although Dany and Jon’s trip to Dragonstone is the most obvious sign of the couple's inevitable implosion, there are other warning signs hidden in the few trailers now available. In the OG official trailer, we see the Targaryens walking up to Dany's two remaining dragons, Drogon and Rhaegal. The latter just happens to be named after's Jon’s late father. Now, as we get more footage of Daenarys and Jon’s march to Winterfell, Vanity Fair suggests Jon is actually riding one of the dragons into the Starks’ ancestral home. The only reason the creatures seem riderless is due to simple digital erasure à la Marvel Studios, VF theorizes.
Advertisement
Jon Snow riding into Winterfell on the back of Rhaegal, a member of the now-defunct three-headed dragon posse? There is absolutely nothing more Targaryen than that, even if Jon enters the situation ignorant of his true bloodline. And, Jon embracing his Targaryen side, either subconsciously or purposefully, only means bad things for his relationship.
Sorry, Jonerys fans — you should probably enjoy all the Targaryen boat-set sex scenes (and the bare Jon Snow butt that comes with them) while you still can.
Advertisement