If Jon and Dany advance to Dragonstone after heading to Winterfell, where someone like Bran or Jon's BFF Sam are bound to spill the parentage beans, it’s possible the remaining Targaryens are figuring out what to do about their family. Is Jon now the one heading for his namesake ’s seat in Kings Landing? Does Dany resent that idea? Does Jon wish to avoid all kingly duties, despite his birthright? Whatever the Targaryen duo decide about these very regal quandaries, it’s impossible Jon won’t have to reckon with his heritage at his family's castle after learning his real identity. And, if that happens, it’s doubtful he’ll be able to continue a relationship with his aunt.