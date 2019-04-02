However, the sleuths of Twitter pushed the tension of the moment further by figuring out where, exactly, Dany and Jon actually are. As many have pointed out, the lovers are in Dragonstone, seat of House Targaryen. In a certain light, that revelation might be a good one. It’s possible Dany and Jon’s appearance as far south as Dragonstone suggests they will win the battle against the Night King’s (Vladimir Furdik) and escape the North with their remaining troops. The problem is what returning to Dragonstone may mean for Dany and Jon as a couple.