The Long & Winding History Of Jon Snow's Real Name

Who are the Aegons that have come before him? Vanity Fair has an incredibly detailed breakdown of the dragon house's ancestry, starting with the most famous Targaryen of all, Aegon I Targaryen the Conqueror. Aegon dreamed of uniting the Seven Kingdoms under a single house's rule; at the time, each kingdom has sworn fealty to a different king. Several gruesome wars ensued in order to wrestle rule from Westeros' disparate houses, until finally Aegon rode his dragon Balerion the Black Dread. Balerion was the ultimate weapon – he conquered the Seven Kingdoms in just two years before being named King by the High Septon. Aegon then constructed the Iron Throne out of the swords of the enemies he killed, and started a dynasty that would come to rule Westeros for over 300 years. It's obvious that Dany sees herself the second coming of Aegon the Conqueror.