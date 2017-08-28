The Long & Winding History Of Jon Snow's Real Name

The other Aegon is Jon Snow's older half-brother. If this is confusing, bear with me while I explain some mind-bending history. Rhaegar Targaryen, Jon Snow's real father and Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) older brother, married the princess of Dorne, Elia Martell. They had two children, Rhaenys and Aegon, who were killed by the Mountain when they were babies. The Mountain was sworn to House Baratheon, and he killed the Targaryen heir during the Sack of King's Landing by smashing his head against a wall in front of his mother.