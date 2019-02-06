When HBO talks, we listen. And today the network released a batch of 14 brand new photos from the final season of Game of Thrones, which means we are all ears. The first long look at season 8 is already a hot-bed for viewers to start anticipating about what to expect with Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and the gang on April 14.
But, to be ready, we have to be prepared, armed with theories, predictions, and spoilers for our favorite characters and couples. First up: Jon and Daenerys. Can they make it through all this alive? How will they react when they're told that they are definitely related? Will we see Jon's butt again?
We'll be updating this slideshow all pre-season, and season, long to share the Internet's — and Refinery29's — best theories and predictions about Jon and Dany, everyone's favorite unknowing incest/dragon couple.