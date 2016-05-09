So, who is Olly and why is everyone tweeting pictures of his dead body?
To summarize, Olly stabbed Jon Snow in the heart during an epic betrayal in last season's finale. On top of that, he also shot the arrow that killed Snow's lover, Ygritte. If you want more details, read our recap of the episode here.
If you're curious as to why this is even part of the plot line, it's because Game of Thrones is fucking nuts that's why.
And some fans seem to be even crazier. Granted, Olly did mess with Jon Snow, a fan favorite on the series, and I understand why we're all a bit happy to karma take its course. But it is pretty messed up just how excited people are about this child's violent execution. Folks seem to hate Olly more than they hate Ramsay Bolton and Joffrey Baratheon — which is saying a lot.
Winter is here, because GoT fans' hearts are apparently twice frozen over. Check out some of the more savage tweets, below.
Strange for #gameofthrones to have an uplifting ending for once #fuckOlly pic.twitter.com/D27gWr32Jx— T'Murri (@handsomemurri) May 9, 2016
Never thought I'd enjoy watching a little kid die, but Game of Thrones proved me wrong. Twice #fuckolly— Ari Donnelly (@osmos512) May 9, 2016
I hope they bring back Olly from the dead just so they can fucking murder his ass over and over again #fuckolly #GameofThrones #demthrones— Skylar (@Ramsay_Snow) May 9, 2016
🙏🏼'ing to see ghost finally eat olly's face #fuckolly #GameofThrones— Pot noodle (@4PotNoodle) April 29, 2016
#GameOfThrones makes me question my morals. I cheered about the death of a young boy. Again. #fuckolly— Bjoerg Pruessmeier (@Bjoerg19) May 9, 2016
#FuckOlly to death! Finally a satisfying death. #GameofThrones— Omer Al Amin (@OhAlAmin) May 9, 2016
No better feeling #GameofThrones #fuckolly pic.twitter.com/0WdeyPjNZP— David Kelly (@TheSavagePeanut) May 9, 2016
Fuck Olly.. Ive never been so happy to see a child die. Jon took him under his wing and he repaid him how? #GameofThrones— ®O®SCHACH (@Rorschach7) May 9, 2016
Watching a kid getting what it deserves like:— Maren (@xxkleinmarenxx) May 9, 2016
#fuckolly #GoT pic.twitter.com/p5lx2kfPKa