Waiting for the final season of Game Of Thrones has been almost as emotionally fraught as we imagine watching the final season will be. First, we've had to go an entire calendar year without any new episodes. Then it was announced it would be shorter than usual. But, after all that, HBO has finally announced when the six-episode season will be landing on screens, and it's actually sooner than all this back-and-forth would have you think.
At the end of promo video that takes a look back at all the wild things that have gone down in Westeros over the past seven seasons, the network reveals that April 2019 will be the beginning of the end of our favorite characters' stories.
Details are still sparse, but we did get our first look at the couple of the season, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and found out why Harrington cried during the final table read.
And if you aren't ready to say goodbye, then don't worry — you don't have to! A prequel is already in the works and has cast Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse as two of the leads.
And remember, this really isn't the end because author George R.R. Martin still hasn't published the final book. If you thought the wait for season 8 was long, then let A Song Of Ice And Fire fans assure you that you haven't seen nothing yet.
