It's safe to say more than a few tears will be shed come Game Of Thrones' eighth and final season, but Kit Harington remembers a specific moment when the waterworks hit him while in production for the HBO show. Before each season, the cast sits down together for a table read, for the most part having caught up on the password-protected scripts that had been sent to them prior. It's the first time the words on the page are brought to life, however informally, and this one was obviously a big one.
The table read for season 8 took place in October 2017, and Harington told Entertainment Weekly that he went in totally blind.
“I walked in saying, ‘Don’t tell me, I don’t want to know,’” he remembered. “What’s the point of reading it to myself in my own head when I can listen to people do it and find out with my friends?”
Reporter James Hibberd saw Harington shed tears twice during the ordeal, but there's only one instance Harington can talk about without giving away too many spoilers.
“The second time was the very end,” he said, meaning the very, very end – episode 6 (for what this season has lost in episodes it promises to make up in grueling battle sequences).
“Every season, you read at the end of the last script ‘End of Season 1,’ or ‘End of Season 2,’” Harington explained. “This read ‘End of Game of Thrones.’”
Aaaaand now I'm crying, too.
