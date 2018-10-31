The super secret Game Of Thrones prequel has finally let one cat out of the bag. Over the past few days, the leading cast has been announced one-by-one, and now we know that Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse will be the faces of the show taking place thousands of years before the current events going down in Westeros.
According to Variety, Watts will be playing "a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret," but Deadline had no real details about the role played by Whitehouse, only that this prequel will likely tell the origins of Game Of Thrones mysteries like the white walkers, and the extended family history of our favorite characters. Could Watts or Whitehouse be playing characters related to the ones we'll be seeing on screen when the show returns next year? HBO literally won't tell us.
Instead, we know that writer Jane Goldman will serve as showrunner, and has created the story alongside the books' author, George R.R. Martin. Variety reports that this is one of five Game of Thrones projects in the works.
While you've seen Watts before in shows like Gypsy (on Netflix) and Twin Peaks (the revival, which landed on Showtime), Whitehouse will be familiar to fans of Poldark for his character Hugh Armitage.
