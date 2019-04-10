He created three blades. The first two were busts and took Azor Ahai 30 days and 30 nights and 50 days and 50 nights to craft, respectively. The third time around, our hero spent 100 days and 100 nights hard at work. Sadly, he knew he'd have to give up the one thing he loved most to test its abilities. So, he summoned over his wife, Nissa Nissa, and thrust the blade into her heart. Though she died, her soul combined with the sword and gave it the fire-burning properties it needed to help end the Long Night.