Someone Paid A Lot Of Attention To Melisandre’s Final Speech & Made A Grave Prediction

For seasons, fans have listened to Melisandre go on about the prophesy of Chosen One/The Prince Who Was Promised – which foretells a hero born again during the Long Night, during which a brutal winter befalls the lands and an army of the dead rises in the North – to save the world from destruction and darkness. At this point in the story, Melisandre has already concluded that Stannis was not the promised savior and instead speculates that the Chosen One could be either Daenerys Targaryen or Jon Snow (Aegon Targaryen).