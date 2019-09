Naturally, it's still too early to call. The Westerosi victor could end up being any of the major or minor players in the great game (Team Gendry, anyone?). Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) has the potential to out plot and out fox the rest of them, steering clear of the undead danger long enough to squash her rivals (should they prove victorious up north). Jon Snow (Kit Harington) stands a chance, too. He is, after all, on his way back to Winterfell where Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) has that little Aegon Targaryen/heir-to-the-Iron-Throne news to deliver. Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), who has been learning how to rule and has amassed some of the sharpest minds ( and one merman ?) in the realm as her advisers, could swoop in to victory on the back of Drogon. Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) excelled in her studies at the universities of Cersei and Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen). Could that cold, sharp, melted sword seat be hers for the taking? Or, could a possible Targaryen-Stark/Targaryen baby inherit the kingdom after its parents die fighting for the living? Of course, at Game of Thrones' end, the throne might belong to no one, and not in a faceless man sort of way (please don't let that be how it ends).