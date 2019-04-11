For a long stretch up episodes before “Second Sons,” Sansa believes she has a way out of King’s Landing, where she has been held hostage for roughly two seasons, and away from the evil Lannisters. Her escape hatch is an engagement to Loras Tyrell (Finn Jones), the heir to Highgarden and impossibly handsome individual. For a girl who grew up on Westeros’ most romantic tales, Loras, who also hates the capital, is Sansa’s dream husband (she has no idea he is gay). The Tyrell pot is sweetened for Sansa by the prospect of being “sisters” with Loras’ aspirational sister Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer), who floats the idea of the match in the first place. Sansa is so happy about it that she nearly bursts into tears.