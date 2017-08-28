Wait..... did I NOT tell you guys?! Um yeah. Now if he'd only bend the bloody knee there'll be no problems..... ??❄️? #modragonsmoproblems #igot99problemsandjonsnowisone #whichroundsmeupto100problems #youknownothingjonsnow

A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Aug 6, 2017 at 10:12am PDT