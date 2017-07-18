Before the writers finally realized Sansa Stark was more than just a wife, she spent the first few seasons of Game Of Thrones being tossed from man to man. First, she was betrothed to Joffrey, then married to Tyrion Lannister, and then married to the horrible Ramsay Bolton. Sunday night's season premiere, however, proved that her days of perpetual matrimony are behind her. She's fully struck out on her own, ready to lead the fight with her brother Jon Snow, but so much has happened in the past few seasons that we realized we had forgotten about one major thing: Isn't Sansa technically still married to Tyrion?
In season 3, episode 8, "The Second Sons," Sansa marries Tyrion before being unceremoniously taken to marry Ramsay Bolton instead. With Ramsay now dead, does Sansa's marital status technically "default" back to Tyrion? Has their bond legally persisted through all of this?
It's murky, but the answer is most likely no. Let's look at the facts: Sansa and Tyrion's marriage was famously never consummated.
"I won't share your bed," Tyrion tells her on their wedding night. "Not until you want me to."
"What if I never want you to?" Sansa says — and she never does. In fact, their marriage never being consummated is why Littlefinger is able to bring Sansa to Ramsay in the first place.
"I assure you she's still a virgin," he tells Roose Bolton in season 5, episode 3, "High Sparrow." "Tyrion never consummated the marriage. By the law of the land, she's no man's wife."
Sansa's marriage to Ramsay was, unfortunately, non-consensually consummated, meaning that Sansa is now legally a widow. But, luckily, that also means she's free. After what she's been through, we doubt she'll be rushing to get married again any time soon. She and Jon Snow have bigger fish to fry.
