Game of Thrones Director Responds To The Theory That Tyrion Is In Love With Dany

A good love triangle can be the source of deliriously entertaining drama, but there are times when it makes you want to run out the room screaming "NOPE NOPE NOPE." Tyrion/Dany/Jon is one such triangle that should remain firmly in the realm of nonexistent. Our own Anne Cohen explained why such a dynamic would ruin the story: Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) already has a Jorah (Iain Glen) firmly in the friendzone, and we really only need one man pining for her unrequited love in the story. It would also minimize Tyrion's devotion to her strength as a ruler if it just became about love. Why can't Dany have men around her that follow her simply because she's the best person to rule the Seven Kingdoms?