When we last left Tyrion Lannister in season 6, he was being named Hand of the Queen by his boss, Daenerys Targaryen, in a very touching pin ceremony. But if Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion on Game of Thrones, is to be believed, Tyrion was hoping more to get a rose during the ceremony instead.
Dinklage tells TV Guide, "we'll deal with how much Daenerys can trust him [to stay on her side against the Lannisters]. But he's smitten with his employer. How good can he be at his job while having those feelings?" If Ser Jorah is any precedent, not very good at his job at all. Tyrion has got his heart set on his Targaryen dragon queen, even though he's technically still married to Sansa Stark.
Let's be real, Daenerys is a total catch. Who could blame Tyrion Lannister for having the feels for her? Daenerys rides actual dragons, leads a horde of Dothraki horsemen, speaks three languages, and has the most gorgeous hair in the seven kingdoms. She's most eligible bachelorette of either side of the Narrow Sea, who even broke up with her sellsword bae Daario Naharis to focus on her career as a conqueror. Even though they had a group boating date with Daenerys' council and armies, they've had some serious one-on-one moments that likely made Tyrion's heart skip a beat.
That said, I don't see her reciprocating these feels, considering Tyrion has a taste for brothels and killed his father with a crossbow. And his sense of humor is just awful. Even if she did feel the same way, it's pretty clear that Daenerys is trying to be as job-oriented as possible, since she needs to take over Westeros with her Unsullied warriors, Dothraki cavalry, a fleet of Greyjoy ships, and three enormous dragons. It's hard to see her handing out any roses until she's sitting atop the Iron Throne. Oh well, a Lannister employee can dream.
Game of Thrones season 7 returns to HBO on Sunday, July 16 at 8 p.m. EST.
