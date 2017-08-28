Why Tyrion's Reaction To Jon & Daenerys Was So Disappointing

Of course, it's possible that Tyrion's disturbed facial expression was the result of indigestion. Or seasickness. Maybe he's thinking about how to turn this alliance to his advantage. I certainly hope it's down to one of these options. The youngest Lannister's allegiance to Daenerys was all the more impressive because it went against all family ties. If she has managed to convince him that she's the most worthy ruler, than she can convince anyone. But if his loyalty stems from the fact that he thinks she's hot, then Daenerys has already lost the fight. In fact, if that's the case, we all have.