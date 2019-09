Why Tyrion's Reaction To Jon & Daenerys Was So Disappointing

Actually, if you think about it, most of the men in Daenerys' entourage are there out of romantic love. Daario? Check. Jorah? Triple check. Jon? Check. It's a tiresome trope that the only way women can win men over to their cause is with their looks, and one that Game of Thrones had managed to avoid thus far. Take Cersei, for example. She controls her followers with fear. Jaime, the only one to follow her out of love, is now out of the picture. Same goes for Sansa, who inspires loyalty through her careful, and meticulous planning. Littlefinger tried to interfere, and look where that got him. All the progress made towards promoting female power this season makes Tyrion's reaction all the more tiresome.