Sansa Stark's Hair Evolution Is Worthy Of Its Own Throne

Sansa Stark is a divisive character for many Game of Thrones fans: Either you feel for her and the unthinkable pain of what she's suffered through over the course of the show, or you still haven't forgiven her for fawning over Joffrey in the early seasons. But whatever sentiments you harbor toward the late Eddard's eldest daughter, there's one seemingly insignificant detail that's worth paying attention to: her hairstyles.
From season to season, Sansa's hair looks have transformed and aligned with her narrative at that moment — and it's not an accident. “It’s never random," Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa on the show, previously told Refinery29. “Sansa’s hair is constantly reflecting the people she’s learning from, or mimicking, or inspired by at the time." Even beyond that, her hairstyles have also had Pinterest-worthy moments, from half-up twists to intricate braids.
Ahead, we've rounded up Sansa's most iconic hair looks from the show, so you can see for yourself how symbolic the styles have been. When the final season kicks off on Sunday night, you better believe we'll be keeping a close eye on the Lady of Winterfell's head — her hair is literally full of secrets.