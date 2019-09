Sansa Stark's Hair Evolution Is Worthy Of Its Own Throne

Sansa Stark is a divisive character for many Game of Thrones fans: Either you feel for her and the unthinkable pain of what she's suffered through over the course of the show, or you still haven't forgiven her for fawning over Joffrey in the early seasons. But whatever sentiments you harbor toward the late Eddard's eldest daughter, there's one seemingly insignificant detail that's worth paying attention to: her hairstyles