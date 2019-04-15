This means Dany is Jon’s aunt, and Viserys is his uncle. Considering Jon and Dany’s sexual relationship, at least they can take solace in knowing they come from a long line of intra-family liaisons. The first Aegon was married to both of his sisters. Dany’s parents, and therefore Jon’s grandparents, were siblings. In between these two royal marriages, there are too many Targaryen-Targaryen pairings to count.