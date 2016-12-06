Peter Vaughan, the actor who portrayed the gentle Maester Aemon on Game of Thrones, passed away this morning, as TMZ reports. Vaughan's agent told the Associated Press that the actor died surrounded by his family. He was 93.
Aside from his work on Game of Thrones, Vaughan was a celebrated British actor with an impressive résumé. Throughout more than 50 years in the industry, Vaughan worked alongside the likes of Dustin Hoffman, Anthony Hopkins, and Jonathan Pryce. He appeared in Terry Gilliam's 1985 film Brazil as well as the 1996 movie of Arthur Miller's The Crucible. (Vaughan also appeared in two other on-screen versions of The Crucible.) Perhaps his most famous role was on the British prison-set sitcom Porridge, which ran from 1975-1977. Vaughan played Harry Grout, a business-savvy prisoner.
In HBO's hit series, the late actor played a lone moral compass: Maester Aemon, née Aemon Targaryen. The character is one the last remaining Targaryens on the show, and is technically the great-uncle of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke.)
Vaughan is survived by his wife, Lillias Walker.
