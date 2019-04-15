To make matters worse, Daenerys ‘dragons are not eating, which I guess will be a problem, but in this case just led into a classic sitcom setup of Jon not being quite sure how to get on a dragon, as he and Daenerys head out for a romantic ride through the snowy skies. (To cheer them up? Make them hungrier for sheep, or whatever lives in the North?) Which like, sure, but don’t you have other things you could be doing, given, you know, the war?