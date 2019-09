Ultimately, it's doubtful that Bran is waiting out in the cold just to intimidate his "friend." Bran is now the deliverer of truths (see: Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen). Chances are, he has something to tell Jaime. Maybe he's warning Jaime that Cersei has equipped Bronn (Jerome Flynn) with a cross-bow and the promise that if he kills Jaime and Tyrion, he'll become very rich. Maybe he's here to exonerate Jaime for killing the Mad King — Bran had seen Aerys saying "Burn them all!" in a vision, and knows the threat he had posed.