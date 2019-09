Riverdale Season 3, Episode 16 Recap: The 6 Wildest Moments Of Musical “Big Fun”

When Ronnie and Archie broke up earlier this season, the former told the later they were “endgame.” It was heartbreaking. Yet, Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) floats the possibility he and Veronica are the ones who are actually meant to be. The most compelling evidence for this theory is the fact Reggie breaks up with Veronica during “Big Fun” because she's using him as an emotional crutch for her parents' divorce.