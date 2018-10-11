The shadowy Evelyn, who will be a new Riverdale High student in season 3, is even more of a question mark. Much of “Labor Day” calls into question just how dangerous Alice Cooper’s (Mädchen Amick) new “Farm” cult actually is (the premiere suggests they have a whole fire magic thing going on). Well, Evelyn is in the center of whatever The Farm really is, since she is the daughter of its leader, Edgar Evernever (another still-uncast character). “[Evelyn] is going to have some tension with Betty and you definitely don’t know what her agenda is,” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased. “Some bad things start happening and it always seems Evelyn is lurking in the back of them.”