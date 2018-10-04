Those gorgeous photos that Cole Sprouse takes of Lili Reinhart? They are as intimate a look as we will get into this Riverdale couple's real-life relationship.
Like many television stars before them, Sprouse and Reinhart took their characters' onscreen romance and made it the real deal. The pair semi-confirmed that they were a "thing" when they hit the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala together, but have stayed relatively mum about their relationship when asked about it in interviews. (Or, in one instance, by a fan at the Riverdale PaleyFest panel.)
Now, in a new interview with Who What Wear, Reinhart opened up about how though she's not denying her relationship with Sprouse, she doesn't want to share details of it with the world. Not only is it perfectly within her right to keep her private life just that, her reason for keeping her relationship to herself just proves how much she values it.
Advertisement
"I think it's just that I'm so protective over it. It's not something the world needs to know about, because if you give them anything, they are just going to want more," she told the outlet of her relationship. "I'm not going to hide away from my relationship or hide away from what's going on in my life, but what does happen in my relationship is so private, and I cherish it a lot. [Cole] does as well."
She added:
"A relationship is a very intimate thing, and I want it to be between me and him, not me, him, and the world."
It's easy to see why Reinhart wouldn't want the world weighing in on her relationship. There's a lot of pressure put on actors when they date their co-stars. Oftentimes, fans will "ship" real people instead of merely their fictional characters. Reinhart addressed this very issue on her Tumblr page.
"If a stranger’s love life is causing you anger, frustration or anxiety…please reevaluate your priorities," the Riverdale star wrote in October of 2017. "I also want to point out that there is a difference between shipping Betty and other characters, and shipping me with literally everyone I make eye contact with. There are so many other things to focus your attention and energy on."
Bughead may be public domain (sort of), but "Sprousehart" is none of our business.
Advertisement